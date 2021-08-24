Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on 24th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Monday night left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Just after 11:40 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets where a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

First responders located a man with major injuries within the intersection. He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

“The adult male motorist was cooperative and remained on scene,” police said.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.