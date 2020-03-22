Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield, Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Union Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at 8:13 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man, suffered from major injuries due to the collision and was transported to a local hospital.

The man is currently in critical condition.

Investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

BPD say alcohol or drugs were not factors for the crash. The department reminds the public that pedestrians must use the crosswalks and practice pedestrian safety.

They provided pedestrian safety tips:

• Use sidewalks and stay as far away from traffic as possible.

• Walk facing traffic when possible and be alert to motorists.

• Look for vehicles in all directions before crossing a roadway.

• Use crosswalks and/or intersections to cross roadways.

• Never assume a driver see’s you crossing a roadway.

• Be visible; wear bright colored clothing or reflective material especially at night.

BPD adds that 15 pedestrians lost their lives in the City of Bakersfield after vehicle versus pedestrian collisions.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at (661)327-7111.