Pedestrian in critical condition after alleged drunk driving accident

A man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries early Sunday morning after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. Around midnight, Bakersfield Police were called to the 1400 block of East Pacheco, near Greenfield Middle School. At the scene, they found a man suffering from major injuries. Officers say the man was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car. The driver stayed at the scene and officers found he was under the influence of alcohol. A woman also in the car was not injured. The driver will be charged with driving under the influence.