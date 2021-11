BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield has been identified.

Alonso Delarosa, 48, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:14 p.m. crash in the 4200 block of Auburn Street, according to coroner’s officials.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Alcohol, drugs or speed don’t appear to be factors.