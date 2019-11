BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 72-year-old man who died two days after being struck by a vehicle in Oildale has been identified.

Ashley Frank Holland was hit by a vehicle around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20 on Airport Drive, south of Roberts Lane, according to coroner’s officials.

He died the evening of Nov. 22 at Kern Medical.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.