Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run collision on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man suffered moderate to major injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday night on Union Avenue.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the 800 block of Union Avenue for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at around 10:15 p.m. The driver involved in the collision fled from the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with moderate to major injuries. His condition was not immediately known. Police said he was walking in traffic lanes outside of a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Police did not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.