HAVILAH, Calif. (KGET) -- The wildfire that erupted Monday afternoon has burned 3,500 acres and is not expected to be fully contained for two weeks, firefighters said Tuesday.

Kern County Fire said the Stagecoach fire was 5 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, and full containment is expected by Aug. 17. Two structures have been destroyed, one damaged and 250 threatened.