BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Inglewood man who suffered fatal injuries when hit by a train in north Bakersfield has been identified, and his death ruled an accident.

Bilal Damissi Chaka, 57, was struck by a train at about 11:40 a.m. Nov. 23 in the area of Harris and Willow drives, according to coroner’s officials.

He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead at 12:54 p.m., officials said.