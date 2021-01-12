UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in hit and run

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Police said a woman died after two vehicles struck her then drove away.

The woman was crossing the road when a vehicle described as a silver or white Mercedes sedan hit her, according to police. Shortly afterward, a red Chevy Silverado hit her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Panama Lane at Betty Street, according to reports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News