UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in hit and run

UPDATE: Police said a woman died after two vehicles struck her then drove away.

The woman was crossing the road when a vehicle described as a silver or white Mercedes sedan hit her, according to police. Shortly afterward, a red Chevy Silverado hit her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Panama Lane at Betty Street, according to reports.