BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in downtown Bakersfield.

The crash happened about 6:55 p.m. at 23rd and L streets by a gas station. Police said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and was not intoxicated, according to a sergeant. He said the pedestrian ran diagonally on 23rd Street approaching L Street when he was hit by a red Fiat.