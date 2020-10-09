Pedestrian hit, killed in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning at 2720 South Union Avenue near Rexland Drive, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP responded to the collision at 10:18 a.m. According to CHP, the pedestrian was standing in the center median and stepped out in front of the vehicle before being hit. The driver was not detained and CHP said alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to Kern Medical Center with major injuries and trauma to the head, according to CHP. They later died at the hospital.

