BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office released the name of a man hit and killed northeast of Lamont on Thursday.

The incident happened on March 22, just after 11:40 p.m. on South Edison Road near East Panama Lane.

The California Highway Patrol said 36-year-old Arnulfo Martinez Garcia was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

According to our count, this is Kern County’s 10th pedestrian fatality this year

The coroner will perform an examination to to confirm the manner of death.