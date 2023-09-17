BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a pedestrian versus vehicle collision occurred early Sunday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said the collision was first reported at 2:38 a.m. in the 9500 block of Meacham Road, and found a man in the roadway suffering major injuries upon arrival. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, they said.

According to BPD, a preliminary investigation revealed an adult male driver was traveling west on Meacham Road when he struck the pedestrian who was also travelling west in the roadway. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the collision, BPD said.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to BPD.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.