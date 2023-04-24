BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, followed by three other vehicles on Highway 58 early Saturday morning in East Bakersfield.

According to California Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound in the number three lane of Highway 58, just east of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard under-cross just after midnight Saturday. For an unknown reason, the pedestrian was walking in the number three lane of Highway 58, directly in the path of the unknown vehicle.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver and came to a rest within the third lane of Highway 58. Subsequently, the pedestrian was struck an additional three times by an Acura, Toyota and Tesla, officials said.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the unknown vehicle remains at large. All other parties involved remained at the scene and cooperated with CHP’s investigation. No other injuries were reported, CHP said.

The second and third lanes of Highway 58 were closed at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for approximately four hours during the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run driver/vehicle is asked to call 661-396-6600.