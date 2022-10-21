BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Edison Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash on Edison Highway, west of State Route 184 just after 11 p.m. Thursday. During their investigation, officers said they determined a 42-year-old woman was walking outside of a cross-walk in the eastbound fast lane of Edison Highway, west of SR-184, according to officials.

An unknown make or model vehicle was traveling eastbound on Edison Highway in the fast lane west of SR-184 approaching the pedestrian. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, who sustained fatal injuries, CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle continued eastbound on Edison Highway and fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

It is unknown whether alcohol and drugs played a factor.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call CHP at661-396-6600.