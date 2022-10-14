BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman has died after being struck by a truck on the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happed just after 8 p.m. CHP responded to a report of a woman sitting in the gore point of southbound Highway 99 to Hosking Avenue.

A GMC truck was traveling southbound on Highway 99 to Hosking Avenue, in the number two lane at approximately 50-60 miles per hour. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian was walking across the off-ramp and walked directly in the path of the GMC, according to a news release.

The driver of the GMC, J. Sanchez, 45, of Bakersfield turned to the right to avoid hitting the pedestrian but the left side of the truck struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian fell onto the west shoulder where she came to rest, CHP said.

The woman died at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

Southbound Highway 99 to Hosking Avenue was closed for about two hours while CHP investigated.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.