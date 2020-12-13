Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Hwy. 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 58 just west of South H Street last night.

The California Highway Patrol said just after 11 p.m., it received reports of a collision in the area. When officers arrived, they found that the pedestrian had suffered fatal injuries and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes along Highway 58 were shut down for several hours due to the accident.

It is not known at this time what led to the collision. This article will be updated once more information is provided.