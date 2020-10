BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a pedestrian that died after being hit by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Sept. 30.

The department said Rena Julian, 26, was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on South H Street and Vinca Court, near White Lane at around 10:45 p.m. She was taken to Kern Medical, where she later succumbed to her injuries on Oct. 11, according to KCSO.