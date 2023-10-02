BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was seen in a body bag after being pinned under a vehicle in Oildale on Sunday night.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Page, a man was pinned under a vehicle on Roberts Lane, near MacArthur Drive. On scene, a pedestrian can be seen in a body bag near Kern County Fire Department engines.

California Highway Patrol was seen at the accident investigating, as well as Kern County Sheriffs blocking off part of the roadway.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

