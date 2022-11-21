BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in central Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The department said the pedestrian was struck at 2:42 a.m. on Buck Owens Boulevard, just north of Sillect Avenue, and suffered life threatening injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital and his current condition is not known.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was outside a crosswalk when he was struck by a driver that fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was last seen southbound on Buck Owens Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.