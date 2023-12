TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was airlifted to Kern Medical after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

According to CHP, the crash was reported on the northeast corner of Grevillea Street at Buchanan Street around 5:58 p.m. Tuesday.

The extent of any injuries is unclear at this time, CHP said.

This is a developing story.