Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony honors service members from Kern County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local residents recognized the 79th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a ceremony today.

This morning’s virtual ceremony at the Historic Union Cemetery honored service members from Kern County who died in the attack, which marked a turn in the U.S. involvement in World War II, as well as recognized those who survived. 

Officials from the city of Shafter accepted tokens of remembrance for Harvey Havins, a seaman with the U.S. Navy who was on the USS Arizona that fateful day, including honoring him with the Medal of Freedom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News