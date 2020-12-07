Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony honors service members from Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local residents recognized the 79th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a ceremony today.

This morning’s virtual ceremony at the Historic Union Cemetery honored service members from Kern County who died in the attack, which marked a turn in the U.S. involvement in World War II, as well as recognized those who survived.

Officials from the city of Shafter accepted tokens of remembrance for Harvey Havins, a seaman with the U.S. Navy who was on the USS Arizona that fateful day, including honoring him with the Medal of Freedom.