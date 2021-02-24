Peacock ‘Spirit’ mural completed outside KGET studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Work is finally complete on a colorful mural outside the KGET studios.

The mural was painted by Jennifer Williams-Cordova with Willis and Williams Design Studios.

The bright, rainbow peacock now decorates the side of our KGET studios near the corner of L Street and China Alley. And the mural has a name. It’s called “Spirit” as in “The Spirit of the Golden Empire.”

Williams-Cordova is also one of the artists behind the “Bloom” mural at the Beale Street underpass in East Bakerfield.

The mural could make a good place for you to come by and take a selfie. If you, we want to see it. You can tag us on social media with: #KGETSpirit.