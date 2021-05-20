Peaceful protest in support of Palestine to be held Friday in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Muslim is organizing a peaceful protest in support of Palestine on Friday in southwest Bakersfield.

The group will meet in front of McDonald’s on the corner of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and they are asking attendees to stay masked.

“Together we can speak out about crime against humanity,” the group says in a flyer promoting the peaceful protest.

Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending an 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip.