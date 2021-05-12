Peace officer memorial ceremonies set for Thursday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Thursday, law enforcement agencies will honor peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Bakersfield Police Department will hold a ceremony at 6 a.m. outside police headquarters on Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield. All lanes of Truxtun Avenue will be closed between H Street and Eye Street during the event.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will honor fallen deputies at its own ceremony. A ceremony begins at 10 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office Memorial Monument at KCSO headquarters on Norris Road. The ceremony is open to the public.

A county-wide memorial is scheduled for Downtown Bakersfield at noon. The California Highway Patrol is spearheading the ceremony with BPD and KCSO officers in attendance.

A 21-gun salute and a flyover by CHP and KCSO will take place during the ceremony. The public is invited to attend and are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks for the event.

The memorials will be live streamed on KGET’s Facebook pages on Thursday.