BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama Buena Vista Union School District is scheduled to decide the fate of a charter school aimed at closing the education gap for African American students and other students of color.

Organizers of the Willie J. Frink College Prep School initially presented their plan to the District’s Board of Trustees in June.

They shared that the charter addresses a serious problem in the district and county — data showing that Black children in Kern County have the largest achievement gap.

The school has been met with overwhelming support and some opposition. Now, the board will decide on the school on Tuesday night.

If the school is approved, it would be the 16th charter school in the county, and the first of its kind that focuses on African American students and other students of color.