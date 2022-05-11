BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is no secret healthy children learn better. School nurses help make that happen.

On Wednesday, in honor of National Nurses week, the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District celebrated nearly half-a-century of nursing within its school system. One of the guests of honor, Lydia Zimmerman, the very first nurse hired by the district 48 years ago.

“I use the words perseverance and grit. Lydia absolutely has that and all my district nurses behind me have shown the very same grit and perseverance as we made our way through COVID,” Director of Health, Safety and Wellness for PBVUSD Nancy Gordon said.

Today, there are 19 nurses tending to the health needs of more than 19,000 students in the 25 schools that make up the Panama Buena Vista Unified School District.

All of those nurses are honored May 11, National Nurses Day, for their service and dedication.