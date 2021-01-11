Paycheck Protection Program discussed in webinar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Black and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce teamed up Monday with the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield for a webinar on the Paycheck Protection Program.

The free panel discussion covered such topics as government pandemic relief programs and resources for individuals and small businesses. Jay Tamsi, CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release it is more important than ever for small businesses, especially minority-owned businesses, to take advantage of federal, state and local funds and resources.