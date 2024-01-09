BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It may be a new year, but the same frustrations they had in 2023 are still with in-home care providers across Kern County.

Foremost among them, seven years without a new contract — thus pay hike — from the county. The workers rallied yet again Tuesday morning during the Board of Supervisors meeting, the first of 2024, but certainly not the last.

“Pay your share, pay your share, pay your share,” workers chanted.

Kern’s in-house care providers, who are part of the state-run In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) Program and the United Domestic Workers of America union (UDW), are again demanding dollars, not cents.

Though California’s minimum wage increased to $16 beginning 2024, these workers are asking the county for a supplemental wage increase. On the bargaining table now from the county is $0.60 more per hour per worker allocated over three years — which is the duration of the contract — on top of the minimum wage.

17’s Jenny Huh spoke with Yesenia Decasaus, assistant director of internal operations of UDW whether the team would take anything less than a dollar.

“I would ask anybody who is selling something for two dollars if they would take 60 cents,” replied Decasaus. “Of course, not… The last proposal on behalf of the union is really meeting in the middle, something the county has never wanted to do.”

During the Board of Supervisors meeting, Kern Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis gave a presentation breaking down the complexity of the matter. At one point Zervis noted, “The county, really that public authority, is only that employer of record with respect to collective bargaining,” addressing the limited power the county holds when it comes to implementing the IHSS program and managing its workers.

What Kern County is responsible for when it comes to IHSS workers is at the center of debate. Zervis directed a lot of those authorities to the state, explaining that IHSS workers are state employees paid by the state.

“Really, the state is the holder of much of the responsibility for the work completed by IHSS, and they’ve really put the county in a unique position of having a carved-out piece of responsibility and really limited in our control and management of this service,” said Stacy Kuwahara, the county’s new Chief Operations Officer.

When asked whether being put in that position feels unfair, Kuwahara stated, “It feels very limited on the options we have, especially when there are fiscal impacts on the county’s general fund.”

The county’s general fund is how the supplemental wage would be paid for.

UDW workers said their last contract change with the county was back in 2017, when they had a $0.85 increase in wages but had to give up health benefits.

“There was a time when Kern County understood the value of the program, and IHSS workers even had health benefits,” said Decasaus. “They told us at the table the program was growing too fast, and that the program was unpredictable, and they couldn’t budget for such growth.”

Decasaus added giving up health benefits was part of the workers’ efforts to help the county better manage the program. But since 2017, there has been no new contract, and therefore, no new pay.

And once again, receiving benefits is another ask of today’s workers.

“Part of the supplemental increase would go to their union where they would negotiate, and the union is responsible for providing them with benefits for those IHSS workers,” Kuwahara responded for the county.

The workers also explained the federal government pays for half of the IHSS program’s costs, no matter what. The remaining 50% is split between the county and state.

There is disagreement on how much of the wage increase Kern will have to pay for. While the workers say Kern would pay for 16.5% of each dollar amount, Zervis stated 35% by the county, 65% by the state.

Decasaus clarified the county’s estimate would actually be 35% of the 50% already covered by the federal government.

“The public authority of Kern County are the five supervisors that stand up on the stage,” said Decasaus. “That is who we came to talk to.”

Decasaus noted that is why so many workers participate in the weekly public comment sessions. Although, many of the workers said they’ve never met with the supervisors, and that the board still seems to misunderstand the workers’ demands.

“We’re briefing them regularly after each negotiation in closed session,” Kuwahara countered. “This has been an ongoing part of the conversation.”

Another notable point is the penalty Kern County has to pay to the state when negotiations are not reached with workers. Decasaus explained during a “fact-finding hearing,” a state arbitrator found Kern was negotiating in “bad faith,” which is why the penalty was imposed.

Decasaus says the county brought it upon themselves.

Kuwahara said the county has already paid a fine of over $700,000 last year, which was the equivalent of a $0.40 increase they had proposed at that time. She also noted the fine has increased this year and is the equivalent of their current $0.60 proposal.

“We would prefer that our bargaining is successful so that money can go to the IHSS workers and they can see some pay increases that they are actively lobbying for,” said Kuwahara.

However, Decasaus emphasized such a point is misleading.

“They are talking about paying what it costs for one year as a penalty in wages for many years for the workers,” said Decasaus. “They’re asking us to take 60 cents over a period of three years. And that’s equivalent to twenty cents per year.”

Yet another point of disagreement between workers and the county on Tuesday was whether a sufficient number of IHSS workers are present in Kern. The county is maintaining there is a net excess of workers — there are more eligible workers that have been vetted and qualified, over formal requests made for IHSS caretakers.

Again, it’s a complex matter involving the local, state and federal entities.

“Kern County would rather have the state take over the entire program and responsibilities of the wages of the workers as well as all of the other components of this service,” Kuwahara said.

The workers are meeting again with county negotiators later this week.

“[In-home health care providers] really don’t feel there’s much choice,” said Sydney O’Connor, who has been caring for her spouse since she was 19 years old. “Without me, my partner wouldn’t have someone to care for him.”

O’Connor turns 29 next month and said based on her experience sitting on the UDW’s bargaining team, she’s not entirely hopeful an agreement will be reached this year.

“It’s not like people drop their jobs and become a care giver because it’s a great career move,” O’Connor commented.

“These clients that are veterans, that are seniors, that are disabled adults, they want to stay in their home,” said John Rozo, a regional manager for UDW. “They don’t want to go to nursing facilities, they don’t want to go to any type of facility. They want to stay home, and I think people have the right to be free to make that choice.”

