BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a long-awaited pay increase for five department heads and more than 300 county employees at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Kern County’s Human Resources Department recently commissioned a study looking at Kern’s salaries compared to those from counties of similar size, including Fresno, Merced, Kings and Madera. The study found that county employees in Kern made as much as 30% less than their peers.

The supervisors approved the pay hike by a vote of 5-0. The fiscal impact of the salary changes is estimated to be at $2.3 million dollars.

Incoming Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis said the pay raise has been a long time coming.

“Our 302 management employees and department heads have been subject to the same changes in the labor market and have largely been left out of our compensation adjustments to date,” Zervis said in Tuesday’s board meeting. “In fact, the last time our management group at large was evaluated for this type of equity adjustment was over 15 years ago.”

The pay increases will go into effect in September.