Pawsitive Change program now available at Tehachapi prison

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Pawsitive Change program has now expanded to the Tehachapi Correctional Institution, the program announced on social media.

Through the program, a selection of inmates and at-risk shelter dogs are paired together and, over the course of about 14 weeks, complete course work that leads to the Canine Good Citizen Certification test.

The nonprofit organization originated at the California City Correctional Facility and has since expanded to other prisons in recent years, including North Kern State Prison.

In addition to expanding to Tehachapi, the program is also in negotiations to come to the Boys Juvenile Camp outside of the Lerdo County Jail in Bakersfield.

“Expanding on the human-canine bond to help the lives of man and mutt is our focus,” the organization said. “Rescue dogs are inherently rehabilitative and promote great self awareness and growth. The crux of our program is emotional awareness and intelligence, which lead us to make better decisions in life because we have a better relationship with ourselves.”