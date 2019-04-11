Pawsitive Change Graduation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A group of girls and their pups graduated today from the Pawsitive Change rehabilitation program.

Five girls at Juvenile Hall were paired with dogs from Marley's Mutts, a local dog rescue organization. The girls learned valuable skills in caring for the animals and in turn prepared the dogs for adoption.

Pawsitive Change was an idea that Marley's Mutts was interested in since its founding. Three and a half years ago they made it possible in California State Prisons. That's when they realized they needed to expand it. Wednesday they completed their first 10-week rotation of the program at Kern County Girls Juvenile Hall.