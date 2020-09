BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Pawn Stars’ Joel Magee and Butch Patrick from “The Munsters,” joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about their visit to Bakersfield on the search for collectible toys.

Magee and Patrick will be at the Courtyard By Marriott, 3601 Marriott Dr., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Social distancing and masks are required.

Admission and parking are free.