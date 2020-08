BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews will pave a portion of 24th Street during the nights of Aug. 12 and 13, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The work will take place between D Street and Chester Avenue, and will require closing the inside lane between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, the TRIP release said. At least one westbound lane will remain open. No impacts are expected for 23rd Street.