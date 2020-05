BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Paving operations on Wible Road have been postponed this week to June 2 and June 4, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

Slope paving will take place those days and require traffic control between Brundage Lane and Belle Terrace from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a TRIP release. Both directions will be impacted.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destination.