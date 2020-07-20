Paving on 24th Street to force some closures beginning Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Paving work will force closures at intersections along 24th Street beginning Monday.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program, or TRIP, says the south side of 24th Street intersections at D, E, G, K, and Eye streets will be closed beginning Monday until the road is repaved. Businesses on the south side of 24th Street will be open and accessible from 23rd Street.

TRIP says nighttime lane closures will also be in place on 24th Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, July 23. One westbound lane will be open during paving work in the evening. During daytime hours, all westbound lanes on 24th Street will be open, TRIP says.

TRIP says work is planned along 24th Street at the following streets and dates: