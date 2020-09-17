Road work scheduled for F Street next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Road work on F Street from 24th Street to Highway 204 will begin next week, according to city officials.

Traffic delays are expected while the work takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sept. 21 through Nov. 9. Motorists are asked to use caution and take alternate routes or allow for extra travel time.

Temporary road closures will be in place during the reconstruction of the intersections at 26th, 28th and 30th streets, officials said. Detours will be provided. All work is scheduled to be finished by mid-November.