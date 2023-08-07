BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pavement rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin Tuesday on Stockdale Highway between Gosford and Stine roads.

City officials say the project is expected to be completed by Nov. 23.

The reconstruction of the roadway is scheduled to take place from Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to city officials.

Reconstruction will also take place on weekends and nights on the Gosford and Stine roads intersections, but exact dates are still not known.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays in the construction areas.

City officials say construction work may be postponed or rescheduled without notice.