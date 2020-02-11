Paula Abdul adopts special needs puppy from Pet Matchmaker Rescue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Superstar Paula Abdul has found a special needs pup named “Nemo” to make her own from Pet Matchmaker Rescue, a local animal shelter.

Director of Pet Matchmaker Rescue Morgan Sokolow says Nemo is a special dog, having been born with a “special little fin” — the reason he was named Nemo.

Nemo was brought to Pet Matchmaker Rescue from Kern County Animal Services. He was born and raised with his mother at the shelter and took a while to learn how to walk because of his disability.

Sokolow says the shelter wanted to make sure he went to a good home where he could be taken care of medically throughout his life.

“He’s a very special dog, he had a lot of personality. He learned how to walk on his three legs really well from the get-go,” said Sokolow.

Sokolow has a friend in Los Angeles that runs the Wagmor Hotel, a hotel for dogs. Her friend has several celebrity clients and contacted Sokolow about a potential client looking for a chihuahua puppy.

The celebrity client wound up being singer, dancer and actress Paula Abdul.

Abdul heard about Nemo and once she saw photos she knew she had to meet him.

Abdul’s team contacted Pet Matchmaker Rescue and went through the whole adoption process. From there, Nemo was given the full star treatment. He was flown out to Las Vegas on a private jet and picked up in a limo to meet the singer. After meeting him she fell in love and fully committed to adopting the puppy.

Sokolow said the singer kept his name Nemo and he is adored by Paula and the rest of her dog family.

“He’s got the nice bed, big yard, fancy collars and you know he’s living it up down there, being spoiled and loved like any other normal dog,” said Sokolow.