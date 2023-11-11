BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A long standing Bakersfield tradition took place this morning celebrating Veterans from all over town.

A flag raising ceremony was held this morning at the Kern County Veterans Memorial in honor of all the veterans who served our country. Around 7:30 a.m., people gathered near Truxtun and S Streets to celebrate with music and activities.

Local country music star, Monty Byrom was there to sing the national anthem, according to organizers. This flag raising ceremony has been taking place before the Veterans Parade for years.

“Veterans day is to celebrate all the veterans. The ones who have passed and the ones who are still living that have served our country. So its a celebration today, not a memorial,” said a parade visitor.

Additionally, American Legion Post 26 hosted a breakfast for everyone this morning. Veterans, family and friends gathered for a big breakfast before the parade. Local heroes ate for free.