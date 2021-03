BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patriots of the Cross and Sabbath Keepers members have teamed up with the MLK CommUNITY Initiative for a food box giveaway.

Starting 1:30 p.m. Friday, the three organizations will be giving away free food boxes to seniors, veterans and the low-income community at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 4201 Wilson Ave. in Bakersfield.