BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patriots 1776 Kern County is holding a Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday.

The Patriots Caravan will meet at 11 a.m. at Polo Park, located at 11999 Noriega Road in Bakersfield and end up at Chuy’s for a food drive from noon to 3 p.m. Residents can drop off turkeys, canned goods and other non-perishable items at the Chuy’s parking lot, 68660 Rosedale Hwy.

The event will include guest speakers from local churches, a taco truck, photo booth and more.