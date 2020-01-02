Patel Foundation provides meals, warm clothes for less fortunate

Dr. Ravi Patel and his wife Naina offered a catered, hot holiday meal Wednesday for those in need in Bakersfield.

For the 17th straight year, the Patels along with volunteers from the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center rang in the new year with compassion and comfort for the homeless and disadvantaged in our community serving up a hot meal and giving out gifts like jackets and sweatshirts, hygiene kits and other items to help attendees get through the winter months.

More than 500 people enjoyed the annual New Year’s event.

CBCC partnered with a number of local faith-based non-profits to offer comfort and compassion to the needy in our community.