Pat Smith, senior member of Bakersfield’s female-majority city council of late ’80s, dies at 89

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – She made her mark on the Bakersfield City Council for 13 years as a member of a history-making female foursome that dominated city government at the end of the previous century. Pat Smith, the daughter of a Kern County cotton farmer, passed away Feb. 13 at the age of 89.

The Bakersfield City Council has been a men’s club throughout most of the community’s history, but for a four-year stretch of time (1995-1998) it actually had a female majority. And Smith was right in the middle of that majority as the senior member.

Patricia Mae Smith, for years prominent in local Republican politics and community philanthropic causes, was elected in 1985. She served alongside Pat Demond (1987-2000), Irma Carson (1994-2010) and Jacquie Sullivan (1995-2020) to occupy four of the seven council seats. Smith was the second woman ever elected to the council and, after Kathryn Balfanz (1957-67), the first in 28 years.

Her longtime colleague, Jacquie Sullivan, went on to become the longest-serving member of the council in Bakersfield history. She remembers those female-dominated council meetings.

“We were individuals,” she said, “but we worked together for the benefit of the city. And had our own personalities of course.”

Among Smith’s proudest achievements as a councilwoman: completion of the Convention Center Hotel and Centennial Garden, later to become Rabobank and now Mechanics Bank Arena.

Mark Smith said his mother was smart, social and driven.

“Public safety was an important point for her but she really wanted to improve the amenities that we had here,” he said. “She was always promoting the Kern River Parkway and other amenities to improve the quality of life and make life in Bakersfield more enjoyable for its residents and attract new residents.”

“Pat was well spoken,” Sullivan added. “She was very serious, she was always well prepared and well informed and just certainly a fiscal conservative. She was very concerned about taxpayer dollars, which we appreciated.”

The former Pat Zachary, raised on a cotton farm in Old River, was married to Tom Smith, the former longtime CEO of Calcot, the Kern County cotton cooperative.

Pat Smith, a proud BHS and USC grad, a musician and Bakersfield Symphony supporter, is survived by Tom Smith, her husband of 63 years, children Janna Gosselin and Mark Smith, and five grandchildren.

Her memorial service is set for Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church on 17th Street in Bakersfield.