BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime Pastor Robin Robinson will be leaving CityServe Kern County and transitioning into a similar role 1,400 hundred miles away.

“I cannot begin to put into words the incredible honor it has been to serve our community through CityServe Kern County, Robinson said. “We live in an amazing community of people who truly care about the underserved and those in need around us.”

Robinson’s last day with CityServe will be Friday, according to the organization. She will be moving closer to her family in Tulsa, Oklahoma and will be serving as the Development Director for Victory Church, a partner church with CityServe Oklahoma.

Over the years Robinson has worked with over 130 community churches providing support to thousands of Kern County residents and underserved families, according to CityServe. Robinson helped establish community partnerships including Waste Hunger Not Food, Love Your Neighborhood and CityServe Education Collaborative. Each one of these partnerships has helped many underserved community members with food insecurity, job skills, and other necessities.

“I have been blessed to have Robin Robinson on my leadership team for over 30 years. She has been an amazing ministry leader in both her church and community. Her ability to pull people together to make a difference on behalf of those marginalized by the hardships of life is both inspiring and impactful,” said Co-Founder of CityServe Pastor Wendell Vinson.

Robinson said it all came down to being closer to family that finalized her decision to leave the county.

“My departure revolves around one thing… The ability to live near my kids. If my kids lived here, I would never leave Kern County!” Robinson said. “A part of my heart will always be in Kern County.”