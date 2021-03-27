Passover begins Saturday at sundown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Jewish holiday of Passover begins at nightfall Saturday. It’s traditionally a time for people to gather together, but it’s especially difficult during the pandemic.

Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger says he’s glad to see the country is slowly getting out of the pandemic so people can soon get back to holding traditional celebrations.

“We usually have a very big attendance in the community Seder meal,” he said. “We’re keeping it small again but we have done a lot of distribution of the food items for those that are in need and we’re looking forward again to the have the Seder but the main thing is to commemorate.”

Passover is an eight-day holiday that begins Saturday night with a dinner known as a Seder and ends Easter Sunday, April 4.