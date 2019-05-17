Passenger killed when vehicle hit traffic signal pole has been identified

by: Jason Kotowski

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died when the vehicle she was traveling in hit a traffic signal pole has been identified.

Josefa Castanon Garcia, 66, died at the scene of the 4:12 p.m. crash Thursday at White Lane and Old River Road, according to coroner’s officials.  

Garcia was in a gray Buick Lacrosse headed southbound on Old River Road, north of White Lane, according to police. The car hit a curb and lost a tire and hit the traffic signal at the intersection.

The man driving the car was taken to a hospital with injuries described as serious. 

