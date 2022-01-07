Passenger killed in South Edison Road crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger who died when the SUV she was traveling in collided with a tow truck has been identified.

Julia Aquino, 48, of Bakersfield died at the scene of Tuesday’s collision at the intersection of South Edison Highway and Muller Road, according to coroner’s officials.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:58 p.m. when a Ford Escape traveling west on Muller Road stopped at a stop sign then entered the intersection directly in the path of a tow truck headed south on South Edison Road, according to CHP.

The tow truck was unable to stop and hit the SUV on its right passenger side, officers said. Aquino was declared dead at the scene and the Ford’s driver was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to CHP.

The tow truck driver was uninjured.

CHP did not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor.