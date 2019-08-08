Passenger killed in Interstate 5 crash Thursday morning identified

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger killed in a single-car crash just after 4 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 5 was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to officers.

Alexandra April Alfaro, 20, of Fremont died at the scene of the crash on southbound I-5 south of Highway 58, coroner’s officials said.

A Toyota sedan left the roadway and rolled into an orchard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver, 19, said she was extremely tired and may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Both the driver and a second passenger, 20, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Both wore seat belts, officers said.

All three women were from Fremont.

Officers said drugs or alcohol aren’t believed to be a factor.