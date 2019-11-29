Pascua’s Lechon and Catering closed due to rodent droppings

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Pascua’s Lechon and Catering has been closed by county health officials due to rodent droppings.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said inspectors found rodent droppings and urine throughout the facility, located at 1017 Main St., on Wednesday, including counters and the kitchen floor.

“Operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision-making skills,” the inspection report says. “Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation. Operator/employee failed to recognize the health risk associated with rodent droppings and urine in a food facility.”

The department said the restaurant does not have a contract with a licensed pest control and ordered the company to contract with a pest control company immediately to address the rodent issues.

A sanitary survey must be conducted by a licensed pest control company before the restaurant can re-open, according to the inspection report.

In addition, inspectors found a lack of hand towels at the hand-washing sink behind the register.

The county gave the business a 66 percent inspection score.